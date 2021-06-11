A dog’s 1,400-mile journey home remains memorialized at the Panhandle Humane Society

“To this day, we wonder what really brought him back with all those miles. (It) could have been because of the family members — some were missing, only seven of us were there. And maybe he missed mom, maybe he wanted to be more comfortable,” he said nearly 60 years later. “But going through mountains and rivers and wild animals, no food, no water and people picking him up and not knowing whether he would live or die. I don’t know how he did it.”

Antonio told the Star-Herald that as soon as he saw his dog, he hugged him like he’d never let go again. But he would have to eventually. Chinook’s journey told Antonio that he belonged in Scottsbluff, so Chinook lived out the rest of his days with Ben’s family.

Chinook’s journey received national and international media attention, including numerous magazines and newspapers, a publication from "Ripley’s Believe It or Not!" and a 2013 book called “Four-Legged Miracles” by Brad Steiger and Sherry Hansen Steiger.

Eight years later on the day after Christmas, Ben Jr. found Chinook dead next to a pond not far from their house. He had been in bad health and wandered from home not long before, most likely to die, the family thought.