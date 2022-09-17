A family outing: Lincoln family preparing for Monument Marathon relay

Most family’s idea of a vacation is a relaxing trip, but the Brown family from Lincoln is stepping up the family vacation a notch by running in the Monument Marathon’s Half-Marathon Relay on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Brad Brown said he didn’t really have a choice in the matter.

“I’m forced into it (by wife, Trina, and daughter, Kailee),” he said, jokingly. “We’re all three runners, and we all like to do it recreationally. We were just looking for our family outing. My wife ran the Monument Marathon half-marathon previously and she really enjoyed it. We just thought we’d make a family outing of it and formed a team (for the half-marathon relay).”

Brown said his wife had a great time when she ran the half marathon and that helped spur their decision.

“She really enjoyed it,” he said. “She thought it was a good race. The scenery was beautiful. We just bought a new fifth-wheel camper, so we’re going to stay out there at Robidoux RV Park. It’s all going to work out really well.”

His wife made a women’s weekend out of the half-marathon four years ago, spending it with her friend and mother. Brown said neither he nor his daughter have ever been to the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

“We’ve driven through on our way back to and from Yellowstone, but we’ve never stopped right there in Scottsbluff. So we’re kind of looking forward to spending the whole weekend there and doing some sightseeing and taking in the scenery,” he said.

Brown, though, said they don’t have any specific places they are going to visit. Rather, they’ll play it by ear, he said.

“We don’t like to plan stuff. We’re going to try and take in as much as we can while we’re there,” Brown said.

As for the race itself, Brown said he and his family were happy that there is now a relay as part of the Monument Marathon. It’s the second year for the relay.

“My wife is coming off of a health issue and she’s not in shape to run the half, and my daughter is getting into that, but I have zero desire to run a half. If it weren’t for the relay, we probably would have looked at maybe like the 5k or 10k. But the relay we thought tied in well with where we’re all at in our training cycle right now,” Brown said.

While Brown said he and his wife have always enjoyed running, his daughter is relatively new to it just starting to run competitively in September 2021.

“She was a high school athlete and just got tired of being physically active for a long time, but she’s got her second wind and now she’s training for a half-marathon here in Lincoln. She thought this would be a really good starting point to try and get into racing,” he said.

With the family being in various states of training, Brown said they are as prepared as they can be for the race that is just a week away.

“I usually put in about 20 miles a week. I try to run every other day, and about four miles every time. My wife does less than that,” he said. “My daughter, she’s, she’s the most advanced. She’s further along in her training, so she’s probably putting in about 30 miles a week.”

Brown said he will kick off the relay.

“Unfortunately, I drew the shortest straw. I get the first leg and it goes just a little over five miles. My daughter is going to run the second leg, she goes for four and a half miles. Then my wife — who is coming off a health issue — she’s going to run the last leg for three and a half miles or whatever that is. The way it’s broken down, I think, it works pretty good for where all three us are in our training cycle,” he said.

The Monument Marathon is set to start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

For more about the Monument Marathon, visit its website, monumentmarathon.com.