The one-of-a-kind “Ford-ish” rat rod known as “The Big Hooker” means more than metal and horse power for owner and rat rod enthusiast Brandon Kibbee.

“There is a lot of history behind pretty much all of the pieces, the engine is out of my first semi-tow truck,” Kibbee said, “The cab is from my grandpa’s old wheat truck that I grew up riding in as a little kid and the booms were off of the first civilian tow truck I ever ran.”

As the owner-operator of Kibbee’s Repair and Towing located in his hometown of Philipsburg, Kansas, Kibbee said, building “The Big Hooker” was only fitting for him and his business which was known to have the largest tow truck in the area of Philipsburg.

“I just laid parts on the floor of the shop and that’s how it started,” Kibbee said.

Kibbee said, the idea of the “The Big Hooker” began after he built a number of rat rods for other individuals and he finally made the decision to build his own, using parts and pieces of trucks from his childhood and early years of operating tow trucks.

After about a year, the build was completed with a one-of- a-kind 200 pound hand forged tow hook attached to a boom and an 8V92 Detroit diesel engine under the hood.

Kibbee said, his love for cars and building began with his background of racing cars in high school and his mechanic work in the Army and finally his establishment of his towing and repair business.

“I have been working on stuff since I could walk,” Kibbee said.

Having attended car shows and rat rod events in a number of states, Kibbee said, the High Plains Riot continues to be his favorite car shows which he has continued to attend for the last three years.

“This is really one of the most fun car shows,” Kibbee said, “It is a family-oriented atmosphere and we all help each other out if somebody has a problem everybody helps.”

Kibbee said, the most unique aspect of rat rod car shows which he enjoys the most is the ability for families and kids to interact with the cars, unlike car shows with shiny paint and restored interiors.

“Kids can get inside and climb all over it,” Kibbee said, while laughing. “It’s not like they are going to scratch it.”