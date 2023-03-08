According to a survey by Lifeway Research, the average length of service of a pastor in a local parish is 3.6 years. Local pastor Michael Clement helped raise that average as he celebrated his 40th anniversary as head pastor of Bible Baptist Church Feb. 24.

Clement is full of stories about his church, full of pride — that somehow remains humble — when he references his parishioners and their mission work, and full of joy when he talks about the community that he, his wife and their 10 children have called home since the 1980s. Every story leads to another story and his eyes twinkle as he shares some of those that he finds especially entertaining.

Clement was born in New Jersey to a family that he describes as not particularly religious, but did have their kids attend Sunday school and church each weekend.

“I didn’t care for it,” Clement admits.

It wasn’t until he attended a youth group with one of his closest friends that he said he felt called to become a pastor. He attended Bible college in Denver where he met his wife, Ariel. Though they married in the Scottsbluff church, Ariel had pronounced that she would never move back to Scottsbluff. A few short years later, after serving and helping build a parish back in New Jersey, they headed back west with two young children and another on the way.

Clement said, reflecting, “If it wasn’t for my wife, I wouldn’t have achieved anything. She is the most serving person I’ve met in my life.”

When they arrived, there was not enough money in the coffers to support a full-time pastor so Clement took on second or third jobs, such as working a couple of sugar beet campaigns, at a local mechanic shop or in construction just to keep his family afloat.

He said, “I had a hard time getting a job because I had a college degree.”

Over the years, he built the congregation and was able to focus full-time on the church.

The Clements have full reach of not just the Panhandle but worldwide. They have children serving in missions in Africa, Brazil, the South Pacific, and a pastor in Arkansas. Five of their children are local and involved in the community. In fact, one of their sons is going to be named an assistant pastor at Bible Baptist this year.

Mission work is a central focus of the church and they have parishioners around the globe. Last weekend, the congregation marked its mission dinner where the church raises awareness and money for its missionaries. In honor of the 40 years he has served, Clement and Ariel were given a mission trip to Brazil that will likely happen in April. They have several church members who are missionaries and their whereabouts are shared on a bulletin board that is visible as you enter the church.

When asked if he had a special memory from the last 40 years, Clement had a hard time coming up with an answer.

After some consideration, he said, “I’ve done so many weddings — and funerals — but I’m now performing the weddings of people who I knew as infants. The generational aspect of our church is so special. It’s a family.”

With 70 to 90 regular attendees, he said, the church is considered quite healthy.

“Seventy-five percent of churches have seventy people or less,” according to Clement. “A few years ago, we had 300 kids sign up for VBS (Vacation Bible School). Our volunteers baked over 100 dozen cookies.”

He enjoys talking about the history of the church and shared that Bible Baptist has not always been the church’s name. When his father-in-law, David Adams, started the church in 1971, it was called the People’s Church. In 1979, when the Jonestown Massacre occurred amongst the People’s Temple cult, there were rumblings about changing the name as there was absolutely no connection between the organizations and parishioners were concerned there would be confusion.

There was hope that the memory of the horror of Jonestown would fade with time. A few years later, after Clement took over as head pastor, a suggestion box was installed behind the church tov gather suggestions for alternate names. The entire congregation joined together and voted on the name Bible Baptist Church.

To require all major decisions to be made by an entire congregation is a process that seems unique in comparison to other churches. Bible Baptist has a pastor, assistant pastor and board of deacons who could have decided to make a change without input from all. However, Clement said he is proud to say that’s not the way things happen in his house of worship. From the name to the remodeling needed to install accessible bathrooms on the main level of the church, it’s always a group project.

“We have a policy that we are a debt-free church,” he said. “Somehow, it always works out. God provides donations as we need them.”

Parishioner Connie Duncan said, “Pastor Mike has an awesome sense of humor and brings that to his sharing of the message. He and his wife are great for the church.

“It’s really a down-home church. Visitors always have something good to say when they stop by.”

The parishioners definitely have love and appreciation for what Clements has done with the church during his service.

When asked “what’s next” in terms of his service, he simply grins. With his son stepping in as assistant pastor, it’s doubtful it will be another 40 years, but Clement’s passion for service doesn’t seem to have faded.