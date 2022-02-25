A local couple helps a tornado-ravaged Kentucky town

A series of tornadoes devastated the southern U.S. in December 2021, killing more than 80 people and causing almost $4 billion in damage. One of the worst-hit cities was Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Entire residential blocks were blown away. Fourteen people were killed.

It was a tragedy which literally struck close to home for one Scottsbluff couple.

“When the tornado happened in December, we couldn’t believe it happened in Dawson Springs, where we used to live,” Darlene Howton said. She and her husband Walter lived just four miles north of the city from 2009 until 2016 to be close to both of their children.

They contacted Pastor Donnie Howton, a distant relation of Walter’s who runs the Dawson Springs Baptist Temple. They sent a $500 donation and asked what they could do to help.

Pastor Howton gave them a list, and the couple got to fulfilling it. Walter first approached the Scottsbluff Home Depot about donating, and they provided protective masks, boxes of gloves, pallets of cleaning fluid, trash bags, brooms and paint. He also approached the Scottsbluff Pella Windows and Doors who provided what he estimated was $30,000 worth of windows.

“We were moving into our new showroom, so we had all these windows to pretty much give to him to help all the victims down there,” Robin Hennings, who works inside sales for the local Pella store, said. “We just kind of wanted to help everybody out down there as much as we could, and Walt’s an angel for doing it as far as I’m concerned.”

Nearly every business they asked provided something. Carr-Trumbull Lumber donated a room’s worth of flooring and Safeway donated canned goods. Other businesses gave donations of cash or gift cards to purchase supplies. Some places such as the Western Travel Terminal donated canisters of fuel, so the Howtons could make the trip quicker. It took two weeks to fill their trailer with donations, and they left in early February.

Walter said the trip was made without incident, and none of the donations were damaged. They stopped at a Walmart in Paducah, Kentucky and used a donated gift card to purchase perishable food that wouldn’t have lasted the whole trip.

When the Howtons arrived in Dawson Springs, they found a community still picking up the pieces. The Red Cross had already left, but FEMA remained to help clear debris. Several residents had relocated to neighboring towns while their houses were slowly being rebuilt.

“They said that 75% of the town was destroyed,” Walter said. “... Imagine a town the size of Kimball getting 75% wiped out.”

Volunteers at Pastor Howton’s church helped them unload the supplies and told them of other donation efforts. One person from Georgia had delivered an entire semi-truck filled with presents for the town’s children.

The Howtons couldn’t stay long to put their donations to use, but their efforts will make it easier for Dawson Springs to rebuild.

“I just did what I thought I needed to do,” Walter said.

