A love of balloons: Kimberly Whiteman’s childhood love of balloons leads to piloting hot air balloons

Kimberly Whiteman has always loved balloons.

“Since I was really little, I loved balloons, and (a hot air balloon) is just a bigger balloon. I just fell in love with it.,” she said. “I just like balloons, you know, toy balloons, whatever. I'm not really sure what sparked it, but it was a balloon, so I just fell in love with it like I fell in love with sharks. That's why I'm Team Shark.”

Whiteman said she saw her first hot air balloon before she was old enough to pilot one.

“We moved down to San Diego when I was 12, and they had him in the evening in Del Mar. … I actually saw my first balloon up close and personal and touched ti to see what it felt like. So, I started crewing for whoever I could when I could drag my parents out,” she said.

She also had her first ride in a balloon at the age of 12.

“My parents surprised me with a balloon ride,” Whiteman said.

When she was old enough to get her drivers license she started working as a crew member for a company, she said.

“I just started meeting other pilots and finally got my private license in ’04 commercial license in 2010,” Whiteman said. “I didn't have my own balloon yet. I finally went to a school in Albuquerque. They just sat me down and did the training stuff – the book stuff. That was the tough part. Once I got that out of the way, the flying part was easy. The flying part came naturally for me.”

Unfortunately, it was family tragedy that led to her owning her first balloon.

“My grandpa I lost him – actually I lost four family members in the last two years. I lost my mom and both my grandfather's in 2020. Then my grandma in ’21,” she said. “When my mom's dad passed, he left me some money. That's how I got this balloon, her name is flamboyant. The top of it has an Army star, that's in honor of his service.Then my aircraft number, is a combination of my mom's birthday and his initials.

“I miss them. I wish they could have seen this. My mom knew that this has been my dream since I was really little – just fly and have a balloon.”

Whiteman is now in her second year of competitive flying.

“I actually didn't really start this level of competition until last year. I've done a few little events. Weekend events that maybe had one or two targets,” she said.

Whiteman said the technology involved is taking some getting used to.

“With all the electronics – that's the part I'm learning. The flying part I do just fine.I was in… the women's nationals. I got sixth, but I didn't have electronics like everybody else did. I was fine with the map. (With electronics), now I can up my game a little bit, because I know the targets ahead of time so I get myself lined up.”

There is one aspect of flying with electronics that she doesn’t care for.

“You might as well be texting and driving, she said.

Whiteman and the rest of the pilots will begin the third round of competition on Thursday.

After Tuesday’s first round, Johnny Petrehn is in first place with 4,370 points.

The Heartsills – Joe, Rhett and Lucas – finished second through fourth place respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 is Chase Donner in fourth, Jonathan Wright is sixth, Joe Zvada sits at seventh. In eighth place is Shawn Raya, ninth is Bruce Wood and Branden Bloom is 10th.

Results for Wednesday’s second round are currently unavailable.