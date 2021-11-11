A paratrooper’s motto: Train harder, fight longer, know there will be no relief in sight

As a Scottsbluff High School dropout, Oscar Gonzalez didn’t feel like he had much going for him. Gonzalez was from a migrant-worker family. He was not very good at education and not dedicated to school.

“I think I needed a big life-changing event to get me out of my environment, to kind of reset my thought process. The Army active duty did that for me.” Gonzalez said.

When Gonzalez joined in 2007, he knew the country was at war, joining was not only an opportunity to change his lifestyle but also to serve his country that was going to war.

“It wasn’t a question of if, it was a question of when and that was a driving motivator, to be able to give back to this country,” he said.

Basic training began in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for Gonzalez, he then moved on to Airborne School where he became a parachutist. Gonzalez was first assigned to a military police brigade in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“Basically, this was like infantry, we never did any kind of police work,” Gonzalez said. “We lived out in the woods and did a bunch of training.”

In 2009, Gonzalez had his first deployment serving under the 82nd Airborne Division that was assigned to the Global Response Team.