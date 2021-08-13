Access to expert cancer care expands for Patients in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Patients in western Nebraska now have increased access to the region’s most advanced cancer care, thanks to an enhanced partnership between Regional West Health Services and UCHealth.
The expanded partnership between Regional West and UCHealth will provide medical oncology physicians to practice full-time at Regional West and live in the Scottsbluff/Gering communities. Regional West and UCHealth currently have a similar model for the Cardiology clinic in Scottsbluff.
“This partnership is very important and reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to our community and throughout the region,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, president and CEO of Regional West Health Services. “Expanding our relationship with UCHealth for services in Scottsbluff and western Nebraska helps ensure that our patients receive advanced, high-quality care with excellent outcomes.”
UCHealth, a 12-hospital system based in Aurora, Colorado, has partnered with Regional West since 2007 when Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) in Loveland, Colorado, opened. UCHealth Medical Group provides a full-time cardiologist at Regional West and will now expand to add full-time oncologists in the immediate future.
“Collaboration with UCHealth and its physicians complements and enhances the services Regional West’s cancer program offers. Providing comprehensive patient care services close to home is very important to our patients and their families,” said Vincent Bjorling, MD, Regional West Cancer Services medical director.
The new partnership expands and enhances access to cancer care services. Patients will continue to receive the same high quality, patient-centered care they currently receive at Regional West. The patient’s care team may also confer with specialty providers at other UCHealth locations to discuss a diagnosis and collaborate to determine a comprehensive treatment plan. Regional West will also continue its partnership with the UCHealth University of Colorado Cancer Center, which provides access to clinical trials and advanced surgeries and treatments.
“With this enhanced relationship, patients will have more access to cancer services in western Nebraska as well as specialists with UCHealth Medical Group. Our goal is to provide seamless care coordination, so patients have convenience along with the very best care and outcomes,” said Michael Randle, MD, FACP, UCHealth Medical Group CEO.