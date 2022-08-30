Alliance authorities investigate fatal, accidental explosion

Alliance authorities are investigating an explosion that killed an individual Wednesday afternoon.
Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens told the Star-Herald he would provide details to questions about the explosion on Wednesday. Few details were known, aside from those released in a post on Facebook.
In the post, which the department called a "police alert," residents were advised to avoid an area near the intersection of Tenth St and Grand Avenue.
The post was later updated to note that family were on scene and next of kin notifications had been made.
The Star-Herald will update with details on this developing story when released.