 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Alliance authorities investigate fatal, accidental explosion

  • 0

Alliance authorities are investigating an explosion that killed an individual Wednesday afternoon.

Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens told the Star-Herald he would provide details to questions about the explosion on Wednesday. Few details were known, aside from those released in a post on Facebook.

In the post, which the department called a "police alert," residents were advised to avoid an area near the intersection of Tenth St and Grand Avenue. 

:A preliminary investigation was conducted on scene indicating an accidental explosion igniting an individual. This individual was found on fire by officers and the fire was extinguished. This individual was determined to be deceased on scene,
"Out of respect for the family and police officers investigating the scene, steer clear of the area and utilize alternate routes."
The post was later updated to note that family were on scene and next of kin notifications had been made. 
The Star-Herald will update with details on this developing story when released. 
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative hatchery protects Jersey Shore turtles from flooding, sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News