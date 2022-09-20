At least two injured in Highway 26 collision

A collision involving two vehicles in Scottsbluff resulted in at least two people being injured Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 26, just east of Avenue B.

Occupants of the vehicles were wheeled away on stretchers and transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center.

The Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments, Nebraska State Patrol and Valley Ambulance Services all responded to the scene. They helped clear up debris; both cars appeared to have been totaled.

The westbound lane of Highway 26 between Avenue B and Fifth Avenue was temporarily closed as the wreckage was removed. The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating.

