At least two injured in Monday crashes

The Scots Bluff County Sheriff's Department released some information in collisions that occurred Monday, Sept. 19.

A 50-year-old man from Gering and a 27-year-old man from Texas were involved in a collision reported at 6:52 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. The names of the drivers, extent of injuries and details were not available as of publication, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department.

At least one of the drivers was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Responders included the Sheriff’s Office, Minatare/Melbeta and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments, Valley Ambulance and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Sherriff's deputies responded to a second injury crash at 7:19 a.m. reported near Highway 92 and Wright’s Gap Road. The driver of the vehicle, an 85-year-old rural Gering man, was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. The driver’s name and extent of injuries and accident details were not available as of publication, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Responders included the Sheriff’s Office, Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.