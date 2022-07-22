 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities search for man after traffic stop near Minatare

  • 0

Local authorities spent Thursday night searching for a man wanted on charges. As police tried to apprehend him, he also lead police on a chase near Minatare.

Authorities search for man after traffic stop near Minatare

Lance Gibbons
Authorities search for man after traffic stop near Minatare

Lance Gibbons

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a Scotts Bluff County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highland Road in the eastern part of the county. According to information released by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, this led to a pursuit, and the driver of the vehicle abandoned it south of Minatare and fled on foot.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun near the vehicle. Items inside the vehicle lead deputies to suspect that Lance Gibbons, 54, was the driver. Gibbons has an extensive criminal history and had previously been spotted in the area in June.

Officers from several local agencies responded to the area. They searched for Gibbons for several hours, but were unsuccessful in finding him.

People are also reading…

The Scotts Bluff County and Morrill County Sheriff’s offices, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Scottsbluff, Gering and Minatare police departments were all involved in Thursday’s efforts.

A warrant for Gibbons arrest is in place, after he allegedly failing to appear for an April court hearing on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. 

Authorities describe him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Gibbons can contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666.

They can anonymously report their tips to the county’s Crimestoppers unit at 308-632-STOP or the Text-a-Tip program, tips@scottsbluffcounty.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6 panel reveals Trump's failure to corrupt DOJ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News