Authorities search for man after traffic stop near Minatare

Local authorities spent Thursday night searching for a man wanted on charges. As police tried to apprehend him, he also lead police on a chase near Minatare.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a Scotts Bluff County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highland Road in the eastern part of the county. According to information released by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, this led to a pursuit, and the driver of the vehicle abandoned it south of Minatare and fled on foot.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun near the vehicle. Items inside the vehicle lead deputies to suspect that Lance Gibbons, 54, was the driver. Gibbons has an extensive criminal history and had previously been spotted in the area in June.

Officers from several local agencies responded to the area. They searched for Gibbons for several hours, but were unsuccessful in finding him.

The Scotts Bluff County and Morrill County Sheriff’s offices, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Scottsbluff, Gering and Minatare police departments were all involved in Thursday’s efforts.

A warrant for Gibbons arrest is in place, after he allegedly failing to appear for an April court hearing on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities describe him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gibbons can contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666.

They can anonymously report their tips to the county’s Crimestoppers unit at 308-632-STOP or the Text-a-Tip program, tips@scottsbluffcounty.org.