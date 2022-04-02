 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Banner County home destroyed in blaze

Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs said firefighters were called to a single-story home on Missouri Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Grubbs said the home is a complete loss.

Banner County firefighters battled a fire that completely destroyed a Harrisburg home early Saturday.

Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs said firefighters were called to a single-story home on Missouri Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Arriving firefighters found the home to be partially engulfed, with flames coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters remained on scene of the fire at about 6 a.m. Saturday, doing finishing work.

"We probably had it under control within an hour and a half," Grubbs told the Star-Herald. Firefighters experienced some complications in battling the fire and had to do an exterior attack for much of the fire. "We could not do an interior attack because we had unstable floors, two collapsed ceilings and a collapsed roof."

At the time of the fire, the home was unoccupied and had been vacant. Grubbs said Firefighter Ministry also responded, but the owner of the home didn't require any assistance.

In a preliminary investigation, Grubbs said he attributes the cause of the fire to be electrical in nature. The Banner County Fire Department is consulting with the State Fire Marshal's Office. 

