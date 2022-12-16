Barn deemed total loss after Friday fire

A fire destroyed a rural Minatare families’ barn Friday.

Minatare firefighters were called just after 1 p.m. to a fire on N. Highland Road, near County Road H. Minatare Volunteer Fire Chief Brandi Ehler told the Star-Herald when firefighters arrived, the barn was burnt to the ground.

“It was an older barn and I’m not sure that the homeowners even saw it right away,” she said. “It might have been burning for quite a while inside. So, it went pretty fast.”

The roads were snow packed that slowed firefighters’ response time to the scene. The winds were also strong, but Ehler said thankfully the wind direction were favorable.

“Winds were horrible, but they were blowing in the perfect direction,” she said. “If they would have been blowing the other way, it would have been blowing it toward their house.”

Upon arrival, the firefighters went on defensive attack, spraying flames using a pumper truck. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department was called out for mutual aid. Firefighters were on scene for about 3 hours battling the fire.

The barn housed animals and Ehler said the homeowners were still trying to count to determine if any animals did not make it out of the structure. There were also tools and various items stored inside the barn. Ehler said firefighters did not find anything while extinguishing the flames and embers.

While the barn is a total loss, Ehler said she is uncertain on total damages. The shed was about 100-ft. long by 25-ft. wide. The cause of the fire is under investigation, although Ehler said they believe it was electrical.

The fire spread to surrounding fence posts that will need replaced to corral cattle, but other than that, Ehler said the fire was contained to the structure.

As homeowners keep themselves and animals warm during the winter, Ehler reminds the public not to overload breakers with heaters and heat lamps.

“They’ve got heaters going in their homes to keep them warm, they’ve got heat lamps out for their animals and a lot of times you don’t think about overloading that breaker box and causing a fire,” she said.