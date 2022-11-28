 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bayard man displaced after chimney fire damages home

A Bayard man has been displaced from his home as the result of a fire Saturday.

Bayard firefighters responded at about 10 p.m. to a fire at 626 Ave. C, Bayard Fire Chief Mike Harimon said in information he released on Facebook and to the media. Firefighters from Bayard, Minatare and Gering battled the blaze.

The fire occurred at a residence that had been converted from a church. Arriving crews found the fire, which was in the attic area, was already breaching the roof. Crews began an interior attack until a partial roof collapse caused them to withdraw to an exterior attack, Harimon said. The fire spread rapidly along the interior roof ridge and soon involved the entire attic space.

Harimon said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it burned out of the attic area, however, most of the structure and contents were lost to water and smoke damage. He said an investigation traced the cause of the fire to a faulty chimney pipe on the home's wood burning stove.

A young man who lived in the building has been displaced. Social media posts have referred to fundraisers that are being planned for the man, though no details have yet been shared.

The man is being assisted by the Firefighter Ministry. Organizer Carissa Schank said that Firefighter Ministry assisted him with food and clothing vouchers for his immediate needs and he is staying with family members.

Other agencies assisting include Morrill County ALS, Bayard Police, Morrill County Sheriff's Department, Nebraska State Fire Marshal and Region 21 Emergency Management

