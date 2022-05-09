Bayard man killed in Morrill County crash

A Saturday morning crash claimed the life of a Bayard man and left two others injured.

According to information from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles collided near mile marker 8 on Nebraska Link 62-A, half a mile west of Highway 385. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities pronounced Sheldon I. Gibbons, 46, of Bayard dead at the scene. Sheldon Gibbons Jr., 20, also of Bayard, was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Dale Frederick, 74, of Alliance was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not identify either vehicle’s driver.

A press release described the crash as under investigation. Initial investigation indicates seat belts were in use, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation..

Agencies which assisted at the scene include Nebraska Game and Parks, the Bayard Police Department and the Bridgeport and Bayard Fire Departments.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.