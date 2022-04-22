Blaze destroys Lyman home, displaces family

A fire completely destroyed a mobile home in Lyman Friday. Lyman firefighters were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. and battled the fire for four and a half hours.

“It was a hot one,” Lyman Fire Chief Paul Detwiler said. According to Detwiler, a state fire marshal reported that the homeowner had been cutting a bolt with a grinder next to the house early in the morning and left around 8 a.m.

When he returned around 1 p.m., the house was on fire.

“We did save the neighbor’s house, though, so that’s a good thing,” Detwiler said. “... I think the guys did a good job.”

The Lyman Department worked mutual aid with firefighters from the Mitchell and Morrill departments. Valley Ambulance was on hand to provide medical help, but there were no injuries reported.

Firefighter Ministry provided aid to the family of three displaced by the fire. Those interest in providing donations can contact organizer Carissa Schank at 308-631-9674. The Firefighter Ministry is assisting with food and hotel vouchers.

