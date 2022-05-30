Boy injured at Lake Minatare, reported to have been hit by tree

A 16-year-old boy suffered injuries after being hit by a tree at Lake Minatare Sunday.

Initially, authorities believed they were responding to two separate incidents, one in which Sheriff Mark Overman said that a teen advised he had been "hit by a tree and is hurting pretty bad, advised he was hit in the chest." That call came in about 3:36 p.m.

About a minute later, dispatchers reported receiving a 911 call believed to be a woman. She was described as screaming, barely understandable and dispatchers reported hearing, “Water is too strong… I’m getting … by the water … Help!”

The communications center made multiple unsuccessful attempts to call the party back and from scanner traffic, authorities believed they were looking for a woman in the water. However, 16 minutes later, a responding Game and Parks Officer on scene of the incident involving the boy advised that the he was alert and responsive and responders could drop their emergency response.

Law enforcement and dispatchers later determined that the call believed to have come from a woman was connected to the incident involving the boy.

Details about the boy’s condition or injuries weren’t released, but he was transported to Regional West Medical Center by a private party. Overman said officers spoke with parties involved and it was determined that the incident was accidental and did not involve any serious injuries.

