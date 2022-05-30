 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boy injured at Lake Minatare, reported to have been hit by tree

  • 0

A 16-year-old boy suffered injuries after being hit by a tree at Lake Minatare Sunday.

Initially, authorities believed they were responding to two separate incidents, one in which Sheriff Mark Overman said that a teen advised he had been "hit by a tree and is hurting pretty bad, advised he was hit in the chest." That call came in about 3:36 p.m.

About a minute later, dispatchers reported receiving a 911 call believed to be a woman. She was described as screaming, barely understandable and dispatchers reported hearing, “Water is too strong… I’m getting … by the water … Help!”

The communications center made multiple unsuccessful attempts to call the party back and from scanner traffic, authorities believed they were looking for a woman in the water. However, 16 minutes later, a responding Game and Parks Officer on scene of the incident involving the boy advised that the he was alert and responsive and responders could drop their emergency response.

Law enforcement and dispatchers later determined that the call believed to have come from a woman was connected to the incident involving the boy.

People are also reading…

Details about the boy’s condition or injuries weren’t released, but he was transported to Regional West Medical Center by a private party. Overman said officers spoke with parties involved and it was determined that the incident was accidental and did not involve any serious injuries.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Fire burns down Terrytown house

Fire burns down Terrytown house

A quick-moving fire tore through a Terrytown house Thursday. A blaze occurred at 24 Michael St. around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters were on hand qu…

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News