Bridgeport man charged after allegedly leading state patrol on wild car chase

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a Bridgeport man on Thursday, Nov. 10 following a high-speed pursuit lasting nearly an hour.

According to an NSP press release, around 6:35 p.m. Nov. 10 a trooper allegedly saw Develyn Tasby, 30, driving a Volkswagen Passat traveling over 90 miles per hour on Highway 385 near the Link 62A intersection.

Tasby refused to yield to a traffic stop and fled northbound, pursued by the trooper. As his vehicle neared Alliance, Tasby turned around and headed south. He continued for around 30 minutes before additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to end the chase.

His vehicle stopped in a field, and he then fled on foot. At this point, authorities said, they were able to identify Tasby as they searched the area.

He had allegedly been traveling more than 100 miles per hour at times and led troopers on a chase lasting some 50 minutes.

A few hours later, troopers and deputies contacted a resident in the 1400 block of P Street in Bridgeport, who gave them permission to search the home for Tasby. He was discovered hiding in the attic.

Tasby was charged with flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

He was transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.