Canadian man injured in Mitchell semi crash

A Canadian man suffered minor injuries Sunday, Nov. 13 when he lost control of the semi he was driving.

According to Sgt. Charles Menezes of the Mitchell Police Department, the 26-year-old driver was transporting an 18-ton industrial milling machine to Kearney early that morning.

Menezes said he did not sufficiently slow down when driving into town from the west and his vehicle jackknifed at a sharp turn, causing property damage to signs.

The driver suffered minor injuries and though initially trapped in the totaled vehicle, was able to escape with some assistance. Menezes said he had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.