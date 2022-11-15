 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canadian man injured in Mitchell semi crash

A Canadian man suffered minor injuries Sunday, Nov. 13 when he lost control of the semi he was driving.

According to Sgt. Charles Menezes of the Mitchell Police Department, the 26-year-old driver was transporting an 18-ton industrial milling machine to Kearney early that morning.

Menezes said he did not sufficiently slow down when driving into town from the west and his vehicle jackknifed at a sharp turn, causing property damage to signs.

The driver suffered minor injuries and though initially trapped in the totaled vehicle, was able to escape with some assistance. Menezes said he had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new footage from the scene of a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday also identified the six victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin "K5" Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard "Len" Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show, which opened on Veterans' Day.
Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

