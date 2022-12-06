Chadron Police release details on missing person report

During the early morning hours of Dec. 4, 2022, the Chadron Police Department took a missing person report. The reporting party stated that on Dec. 1, 2022, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from her Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.

Paul Bear Saves Life has been entered as a missing person. He is described as being 6’3”, 210 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last observed wearing grey parachute pants, a dark blue T-shirt with a flag on it and a black zip-up hoodie.

The Chadron Police Department asks that anyone who has seen or knows where Paul Bear Saves Life may be, please call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.