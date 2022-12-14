 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheyenne County authorities investigate woman's death

Authorities are investigating the death of a Florida woman at a Sidney motel, according to information released by the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office.

In a press release, County Attorney Paul Schaub said the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a deceased woman at the Best Western Motel at about 6:45 a.m. and deputies responded. He identified the deceased woman as Tammy Folden, 55, of Summerfield, Florida.

Schaub said the manner of death appears to be accidental, but an autopsy has been ordered. He said an investigation is underway and has included, among other things, reviewing motel surveillance camera footage.

