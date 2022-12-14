Cheyenne County authorities investigate woman's death

Authorities are investigating the death of a Florida woman at a Sidney motel, according to information released by the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office.
In a press release, County Attorney Paul Schaub said the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a deceased woman at the Best Western Motel at about 6:45 a.m. and deputies responded. He identified the deceased woman as Tammy Folden, 55, of Summerfield, Florida.
Schaub said the manner of death appears to be accidental, but an autopsy has been ordered. He said an investigation is underway and has included, among other things, reviewing motel surveillance camera footage.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Maunette Loeks
Maunette Loeks is the community content coordinator for Lee Enterprises and writes for theStar-Herald. Contact her at 308-632-9054 or by email at maunette.loeks@lee.net.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.