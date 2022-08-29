Civil Support Teams to conduct training exercise in Gering, Scottsbluff

The 72nd Civil Support Team (CST) from the Nebraska National Guard will be conducting exercises in Gering and Scottsbluff this week.

They will be supported by the 84th CST from the Wyoming National Guard and the 8th CST from the Colorado National Guard. These exercises are conducted to maintain readiness in case of an incident involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive components. They will support local law enforcement and firefighting agencies from the area, including the Gering Fire Department, Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Scottsbluff Police Department. Also participating will be the Panhandle Public Health District and Region 22 Emergency Management.

Activity will be concentrated on Tuesday and Wednesday around the old Western Sugar facility in Gering. On Thursday, the activity will move to the Hunts Acres Community Center in Scottsbluff. The public is cautioned to avoid these areas on those days for safety reasons. No actual devices are used in these exercises and there is no danger to the public. However, traffic in and out of the exercise areas may be heavier and the potential for vehicle accidents may increase.

“These exercises are the best way we can train together to prepare for an actual event”, Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management director said in a press release “The local response agencies learn what their own strengths and limitations are, and in turn, understand that they can call upon these state resources to support and assist them when the scope of the incident is beyond their own capabilities.”

Any questions can be directed to Tim Newman at 308-562-0950 or tnewman@scottsbluffcountyne.gov.