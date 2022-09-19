Colorado Air National Guard to conduct major readiness exercise at Scottsbluff airport

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Scottsbluff, Sept. 22-25.

Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight activity and noise level during this period to include evening flying operations.

“We have been preparing for this very important exercise over the past several months and plan to continue honing our warfighting skills in late September as we serve our state and nation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander, 140th Wing.

This multi-day exercise is designed to establish a learning environment for Airmen to exercise their plans and procedures for upcoming deployments in an ever-evolving operational environment.

Southard said that the community’s patience and understanding of these necessary training activities is greatly appreciated. The training gained from these exercises will significantly improve the 140th Wing’s ability to prepare and respond to mission-essential functions carried out every day in support of national security.

The wing’s real-world mission and emergency response capability will not be affected and will take priority over exercise actions.