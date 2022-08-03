Drastic gains made in fighting wildfire; Carter Canyon fire remains at 85% containment

Firefighters made drastic gains in fighting the Carter Canyon fire Tuesday and efforts to transition management of the fire back to local departments began Tuesday.

The fire is now at 85% containment, with the fire’s footprint remaining at 15,630 acres, Ben Bohall, public information officer for the Nebraska Forestry Service, told the Star-Herald on Wednesday.

The drastic gain in containment came down to weather, he said.

“What it boiled down to was weather cooperated. We had a little bit of wind that was moving around that perimeter,” Bohall said.

An important part of that process was the mop up efforts on Tuesday, he said. Multi-mission aircraft were used to continued surveying the canyons Wednesday, looking for heat signatures, smoke and possible flare ups.

“(Thanks to the) mopping up process, they were able to basically extend that perimeter pretty quickly, because weather cooperated and then at the end of the day, it was just firefighters just working hard,” Bohall said. “...For the most part since the fire has maintained its footprint, we've been able to extend that perimeter.”

While there wasn't much in the way of rain, there were two lightning strikes that ignited a couple new fires Tuesday that were quickly handled.

One was near Robidoux Road. The other was seven miles south of the Carter Canyon fire in Banner County, Bohall said.

The Robidoux Road fire burned 3 ½ acres. The Banner County fire consumed five acres of land. In both cases, the fires were quickly extinguished using a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT plane), Bohall said.

“We called in the Nebraska Forestry Service and we put them out quickly. Bothe were put out pretty fast."

As of Wednesday, the Nebraska National Guard had been still on scene with its two UH-60 Blackhawks and one of the SEAT planes.

“We have them doing reconnaissance mainly right now,” Bohall said. “I’m not sure if they will still be doing bucket drops.”

The gains in containment also means fewer resources are needed to continue to battle the blaze.

“Since we are at 85%, we are going to essentially scale down,” Bohall said. “The goal is we want to turn the fire back over to the locals, specifically Gering Fire Department. How we're going to go about doing that is we're going to do a staggered demobilization where we're just kind of slowly move these resources out of the area, debrief them and hand it over (to the Gering Fire Department).”

He said the draw down of resources should be completed by Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, area ranches have been severely impacted by the wildfire.

Carter Canyon area rancher Tom Cooper said one of the initial lightning strikes that ignited the blaze happened not too far from the property he rents from agriculture company, Vista Trend Gelbvieh.

One of the strikes was on some long unused oil tanks, he said.

“It was two old oil storage tanks. I think, probably just from the old oil being in there they got so hot (that they fueled the fire),” Cooper said.

Cooper has an oil well on his property, but it was untouched.

“It burned all the way around it. It burnt into the settling ponds. I talked to the oil well (company) Tuesday and he said it was fine. He says they will get power to it and it will crank right back up,” he said.

Fortunately, Cooper said his father found out about the fire quickly and notified him.

“We were the first ones on top," he said. "I unlocked the gate at the bottom. We got up on top and it was already in the trees. There just wasn't much a guy could do. My dad came back down this side to get the fire trucks to take him up. By the time, he got down on this side, you couldn't go up or down. I was up on top of it till about 11:30 that night. Bobby Burford came on the south side with his Ranger and picked me up.”

Area farmers and ranchers came together to give each other a helping hand.

“I’ve been on horseback for three day, moving our cattle,” Cooper said. “We had about 325 head up there. We’re moving cattle and helping neighbors. The Burford family, the Henderson family, the Cross family and the Schleicher family are just amazing. We all just work together. We’ve moved everybody’s cattle and got them safe. We’ve been taking them to feedlots and places that have grass. People has just bent over backwards to help.”

Cooper said he has recovered almost all of his cattle. He has four out of 200 head that are unaccounted for.

“We were like 10 head short. Then we had some cows come out of the rough country. Just fire retardant all over them. They were just red.”

Now the farmers and ranchers will move into the recovery phase once the fire is completely extinguished.

The cost of that recovery is immeasurable, Cooper said.

“It's devastating," he said. "To put a dollar amount on it, it would be crazy. First of all, it's the first of August and, you know, we usually pull those yearlings in late September. The cow\calves we usually would do that in October. It just doubles your cost, and that's just for this year. There is also the cost to redo all the fences and everything. And are you going to be able to graze it next year? I don't where it stops.”

Impacted landowners are encouraged to contact the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Services Agency for information on assistance programs to help with fences, water structures, grazing lands and other issues, according to the Nebraska Forest Service.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening, the Gering Fire Department, the incident management assistance team, and the State of Nebraska thanked the Gering community and local businesses for their overwhelming support and donations, including bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, and even sleeping accommodations for crews from out of town.

“Their contributions directly benefited our efforts,” Incident Commander Nathan Flowers of the Gering Fire Department said. “Our firefighters were able to do their jobs more effectively out on the line, put in long hours, and ultimately get to where we are today. We appreciate all they’ve done, and our hearts go out to those who are affected by the fire.”

Congressman Adrian Smith, a resident of Gering, also visited incident command, thanking firefighters and first responders for their efforts.

Roosevelt Public Power District utility workers continue to replace power poles throughout the interior that were impacted, coordinating with crews on the ground. The power company has reported they are 90 percent completed restoring power to the affected area. Individuals are still urged to follow all guidelines or notices put out by local authorities regarding public safety.