 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drivers escape injury in semi crash Friday

  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) dealt with a crash around 8 a.m. Friday at one of Scottsbluff’s busiest intersections.

According to Cody Thomas, the NSP’s public relations director, a southbound semi-truck driving down Highway 26 was approaching the 27th Street stoplight while a Mazda SUV was eastbound on 27th Street.

The light turned green for the Mazda and it entered the intersection, but the semi’s driver could not stop in time and struck the rear of the Mazda. Though there were no serious injuries reported, Thomas said the Mazda suffered significant damage.

The semi’s driver, who was not identified by the NSP, was cited on a charge of traffic light violation.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News