Drivers escape injury in semi crash Friday

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) dealt with a crash around 8 a.m. Friday at one of Scottsbluff’s busiest intersections.

According to Cody Thomas, the NSP’s public relations director, a southbound semi-truck driving down Highway 26 was approaching the 27th Street stoplight while a Mazda SUV was eastbound on 27th Street.

The light turned green for the Mazda and it entered the intersection, but the semi’s driver could not stop in time and struck the rear of the Mazda. Though there were no serious injuries reported, Thomas said the Mazda suffered significant damage.

The semi’s driver, who was not identified by the NSP, was cited on a charge of traffic light violation.

