Drivers injured after collision between pickup, farm implement

Two men from Bayard and Scottsbluff suffered minor injuries in a crash on Highway 92 around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol indicated a westbound GMC Sierra driven by Scottsbluff resident Trenton Willey, 27, rear-ended a swather driven by Wyatt Kramer, 52, of Bayard.

Kramer was ejected in the collision. Both he and Willey were transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald.

Breaking News