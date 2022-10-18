Drivers injured after collision between pickup, farm implement

Two men from Bayard and Scottsbluff suffered minor injuries in a crash on Highway 92 around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
Preliminary investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol indicated a westbound GMC Sierra driven by Scottsbluff resident Trenton Willey, 27, rear-ended a swather driven by Wyatt Kramer, 52, of Bayard.
Kramer was ejected in the collision. Both he and Willey were transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with non-life-threatening injuries.
Christopher Borro
Reporter
Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.
