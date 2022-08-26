Early morning fire displaces two

Two people have been displaced after an apartment sustained fire damages Tuesday.

Scottsbluff firefighters responded at about 5:56 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from a residence in the 300 block of 15th St. Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Dan Hubbs explained that the residence contains two apartments, an upper level apartment and a basement apartment.

Arriving firefighters observed light smoke showing when they arrived, coming from the upper level apartment. Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom. The fire did not spread past the bedroom and fire damage was contained to that room, aside from some smoke damage, Hubbs said.

The resident of the basement apartment evacuated from the home, awakened by firefighters as they broke a window for ventilation.

The source of the fire is not yet being released, Hubbs said, with an investigation still ongoing. Damages were estimated at $10,000.

The residents living in the apartment have been displaced. Carissa Smith, of Firefighter Ministry, said the organization is assisting the residents with hotel, meal and clothing vouchers and are assisting with attempting to locate permanent housing for the individuals.

Hubbs said that the residents were also referred to the American Red Cross.