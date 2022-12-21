 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Electrical fire damages Scottsbluff home

A Scottsbluff couple have been displaced after an electrical fire at their home early Wednesday morning.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank said Scottsbluff Rural and Gering Fire responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Meadowlark Lane. Gering Fire Department also responded, providing mutual aid. 

When firefighters arrived on scene, Schank said light smoke was showing from the eaves and attic space. The fire was located in the attic space.

"We were able to extinguish the fire, remove the damaged material and ventilate, causing only minimal damage," she said.

The State Fire Marshal investigated and the cause has been determined to be electrical. Schank said that damages are estimated at $25,000. 

Firefighters were on scene until about 3 a.m.

