Estimated 170 acres, one home, outbuildings destroyed in blaze on West Overland

About 150 firefighters from several departments battled a large fire on West Overland Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Scottsbluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at Paradise Acres on West Overland after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple structures were threatened and the size of the fire increased rapidly due to wind speeds and an inability to access.

"It was a very fast moving fire, with heavy timber and other materials feeding the fire," Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald. She said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire started in Paradise Acres, which Schank explained is a group of homes south of West Overland. It quickly progressed to north and west of KOLT Lane and Highway 92. She said that Highway 92 acted as a barrier.

About 170 acres were burned in the fire. Crews have determined that one home and 10 outbuildings were destroyed in the fire. Firefighter Ministry is assisting the man who lived in the home and have made referrals to other organizations. Some radio infrastructure on KOLT Lane was also damaged.

There were no injuries, though Schank said some instances of heat exhaustion were reported among firefighters.

Firefighters with several departments, such as Lyman, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Minatare-Melbeta, Morrill Banner County and Torrington, also responded and provided mutual aid. By 3 a.m., all forward progress of the fire had stopped, Region 23 Emergency Management reported in a press release. By 5 a.m., two departments remained on scene after the fire was able to be contained and extinguished.

Firefighters with those two departments will be on scene for an unknown amount of time to continue extinguishing hot spots. Banner County and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department remain on scene, with many of the departments having been pressed into response in this week's Carter Canyon fire, Schank told the Star-Herald.

During the fire, firefighters freed horses and livestock in the area. Riverside Discovery Center reportedly evacuated some of its animals to the Panhandle Humane Society. Residents in the area were also notified that they may need to evacuate.

Law enforcement had to be used to block off a large area around the fire due to people going to the area to the see blaze. Traffic had to be blocked on West Overland, Highway 92 and South Beltline Highway and other areas to prevent people from going into the fire area and obstructing firefighting efforts.

NEMA also responded to the fire.