Evacuations underway as four fire sites engulf Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area

Several area fire departments spent Saturday evening fighting a fire south of Gering in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area.

Region 21 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald that the wildfire is zero percent contained and had four separate start sites. A cause has not yet been determined, he said, but because of the number or start sites and the distance between them, it is presumed that the fire was caused by lightning.

An estimate of the size of the fire is difficult, he said, but it is large with four sites. At one of the sites, he estimated 1,000 acres has already been burned. One SEAT plane has made three to four drops before being grounded for the night.

As of publication, some homes in the area had been threatened by the fire, but winds shifted, helping keep the blaze at bay. At about 9:40 p.m., officials were starting notifying residents that mandatory evacuations on Carter Canyon Road, south of Summit Road to County Road 17, had been ordered.

Firefighters have been hampered by people in vehicles who are driving on roadways or parking to "sightsee." Newman said that law enforcement are on scene and will be ticketing driver's for obstruction of government operations. He urged people to stay away from the fire scenes unless part of the response.

Departments responding to the fire are Gering, Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Lyman, Banner and Bayard. Newman said there may be others on site and other departments have plans to respond to the fire tonight or Sunday.