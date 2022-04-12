Explosives to be detonated at Humvee fire scene near Kimball

Kimball County residents likely heard detonations of explosives and sections of Highway 71 remained closed as personnel with F.E. Warren Air Force Base cleaned up after a Humvee fire.

Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell said the controlled detonations were done to “render the scene of a totaled Humvee safe.” A fire involving the Humvee occurred on Monday while security forces airmen assigned to the 790 MSFS, the security squadron that oversees missile sites in western Nebraska, were traveling on Highway 71.

A team from the 90th Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight from the base conducted controlled detonations on Tuesday to safely dispose of the ammunition and grenades.

“Once that finishes up, then we do an FOD walk — that stands for foreign object detection — and make sure there’s no shrapnel, make sure there’s no danger to the community,” Dowell said.

According to information released, the airmen left the Humvee near mile marker 23 after noticing flames while they traveled. They were unable to remove ammunition, to include 40 mm grenades, from the burning vehicle due to the intensity of the flames. The airmen quickly contacted local emergency responders and established a safety cordon.

The Nebraska State Patrol closed portions of Highway 71 and Highway 88 in the interest of public safety on Monday and portions of Highway 71 remained closed Tuesday. Security forces Airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB remained on scene to secure the vehicle.

The Kimball Sheriff and fire departments as well as Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation all responded to the scene of Monday’s fire. Kimball County emergency officials extinguished the flames from the vehicle, and nearby grass and field areas following the fire.

No injuries were reported.

He said the roads would be closed as long as necessary to ensure everything is disposed of properly.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remained under investigation.

Representatives of the Kimball County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

