Explosives to be detonated at Humvee fire scene

Kimball County residents are likely to hear detonations of explosives Tuesday, according to information released from F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell said controlled detonations will be done to "render the scene of a totaled Humvee safe." A fire involving the Humvee occurred on Monday while security forces airmen assigned to the 790 MSFS, the security squadron that oversees missile sites in western Nebraska, were traveling on Highway 71.

Nebraska State Patrol closed the highway in the interest of public safety. Security forces Airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB remain on scene to secure the vehicle, Dowell said.

According to information released, the airmen left the Humvee near mile marker 23 after noticing flames while they traveled. They were unable to remove ammunition, to include 40 mm grenades, from the burning vehicle due to the intensity of the flames. The airmen quickly contacted local emergency responders and established a safety cordon.

The Kimball Sheriff and fire departments as well as Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation all responded to the scene. Kimball County emergency officials extinguished the flames from the vehicle, and nearby grass and field areas following the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation, Dowell said.

