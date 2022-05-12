Fire burns down Terrytown house

A quick-moving fire tore through a Terrytown house Thursday. A blaze occurred at 24 Michael St. around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters were on hand quickly to douse the blaze, though windy conditions had threatened to spread the fire to neighboring homes.
The emergency response was led by the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department. The department’s assistant chief, Carissa Schank, said the fire’s cause had not yet been determined.
Stay with Starherald.com for more on this developing story.
Christopher Borro
Reporter
Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.
