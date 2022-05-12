 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Fire burns down Terrytown house

  • Updated
  • 0

A quick-moving fire tore through a Terrytown house Thursday. A blaze occurred at 24 Michael St. around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters were on hand quickly to douse the blaze, though windy conditions had threatened to spread the fire to neighboring homes.

The emergency response was led by the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department. The department’s assistant chief, Carissa Schank, said the fire’s cause had not yet been determined.

Stay with Starherald.com for more on this developing story.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Crash causes explosion on Ohio highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News