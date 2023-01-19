Fire destroys rural Scottsbluff home

Firefighters from Scottsbluff Rural and other departments battled a fire that destroyed a home Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the area of County Road 19 and County Road H at about 9 a.m., Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald. Initially, firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire, but en route, learned that the fire had spread to the home.

Arriving firefighters found the garage to be fully engulfed and the fire had spread halfway through the home.

"It was a fast moving fire," Schank said.

Schank said mutual aid was provided by Gering, Mitchell and Morrill Fire Departments. Schank explained that those departments were asked to respond to provide water tender and personnel. She explained that due to the rural nature of the area, fire hydrants aren't available for firefighters and water has to be shuttled to the area. The responding departments have capabilities of transporting and shuttling water to the scene.

A family of two adults and four children has been displaced as a result of the fire. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants were able to get out of the home safely. The home and the garage were both destroyed, with damages to the home and its contents estimated at $175,000.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be a space heater located in the garage.

Firefighter Ministry has responded and has provided assistance. Firefighters were on scene until about 4 p.m.