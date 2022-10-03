Firefighter Ministry seeking nominations for annual awards

The Firefighter Ministry is once again reaching out to the community for nominations for awards it presents annually to those in public safety.

Firefighter Ministry is an organization that started about 11 years ago, filling a void to provide supplies and lodging to those who were impacted by fire or other disasters. Since that first year, organizer Carissa Schank said, the Firefighter Ministry has also been recognizing those who work in public safety. Firefighters Ministry even continued the awards during the pandemic, presenting awards to individuals as they worked instead of during an annual ceremony.

The Firefighter Ministry takes nominations to recognize a firefighter, EMT/paramedic, dispatcher and police officer.

“We wanted to show appreciation to all the first responders in the area and give the public a chance to have input as to why they felt first responders should be honored, and who they thought should be honored,” she said.

There are not a lot of opportunities for those who work in emergency response areas to be recognized, Schank said.

All of the past award recipients have been people who stand out, going the extra mile in providing services to the community.

“Some of the comments about people who have been nominated in the past are that they are there for others, all the time, or they would give their shirt off their back to help someone. They leave their family at all times of the day and night and put others back,” she said. “They’re there for other people, all the time.”

Firefighter Ministry plans to present the awards in November during a celebration event.

Nominations can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3SVosBF. People can also find the awards by visiting the Oregon Trail Community Foundation website, www.octf.org. The Oregon Trail Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization, serves as a catalyst to oversee charitable donations and other aid to community organizations like Firefighter Ministry.

For more about Firefighter Ministry, contact Carissa Schank, 308-631-9674.