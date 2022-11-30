 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Firefighters battle blaze at Terrytown home

  • 0

A Terrytown family has been displaced as the result of an electrical fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages Tuesday.

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Gering Fire Department were called out to a fire at a residence at 115 Woodley Park Rd. at about 7:43 p.m., Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald.

"When we arrived, there were not visible flames, but when we got into the house, there was an active fire in the attic," she said.

Schank said that firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to a hallway. Due to damages to the ceiling, some damages to walls and most importantly, the loss of utilities, Schank said that the family of four living in the home have been displaced.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

People are also reading…

Firefighter Ministry is assisting the family, providing a motel stay and food and clothing vouchers.

Scottsbluff Police and Valley Ambulance were also on scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's always scary': Medics in Ukraine's 'meat grinder' city of Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News