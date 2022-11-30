Firefighters battle blaze at Terrytown home

A Terrytown family has been displaced as the result of an electrical fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages Tuesday.

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Gering Fire Department were called out to a fire at a residence at 115 Woodley Park Rd. at about 7:43 p.m., Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald.

"When we arrived, there were not visible flames, but when we got into the house, there was an active fire in the attic," she said.

Schank said that firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to a hallway. Due to damages to the ceiling, some damages to walls and most importantly, the loss of utilities, Schank said that the family of four living in the home have been displaced.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

Firefighter Ministry is assisting the family, providing a motel stay and food and clothing vouchers.

Scottsbluff Police and Valley Ambulance were also on scene.