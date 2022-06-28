Firefighters battle large fire at Alliance tire center

Alliance and Hemingford firefighters battled a fire at the Westco Tire Care Center facility early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a report of a roof on fire at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker said. The Westco Tire Care Center facility is located at Third and Black Hills Avenue.

"When we arrived, we did locate a fire on the west side of building and it was lapping over," Shoemaker said. "We believe that the fire did start on the exterior of the building, then it breached the interior."

On the west side of the facility, he said, tires are stored, as well as 55-galloon drums of oil which resulted in a big fire load and produced a lot of heat.

"Once that happens, it takes a lot of water to stop," so he said that firefighters attached hoses to four hydrants and were at max capacity to fight the blaze.

Flames were described in some reports as reaching 50 to 60 feet high.

While the north structure of the building sustained significant smoke and heat damage, he said, firefighters were able to stop the fire from moving throughout the building. Due to the construction of the building, which he described as bowstring construction, firefighters didn't enter the interior of the building to fight the fire because of the danger of the roof collapsing.

Firefighters remained on scene as of late Tuesday afternoon, continuing to monitor the fire and extinguishing hot spots. The Third Street underpass was closed Tuesday to allow firefighters and emergency crews to work. People were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was not yet available as of publication. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal will investigate.

Shoemaker thanked people who donated water and other supplies to firefighters as they remained on scene for long hours.

