 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Firefighters battle structure fire in Scottsbluff Wednesday

  • 0
Firefighters battle structure fire in Scottsbluff Wednesday

Scottsbluff Fire Department personnel gear up before tackling a fire on Wednesday morning. The blaze began shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

According to scanner traffic there may have been an elderly female inside the residence. Smoke was also reported to be coming from the structure.

Gering Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded as mutual aid.

Stay with the Star-Herald as we gather more on this breaking news story.

Firefighters battle structure fire in Scottsbluff Wednesday

The Scottsbluff and Gering fire departments, along with Valley Ambulance Service, responded to Wednesday morning's structure fire in Scottsbluff.
Firefighters battle structure fire in Scottsbluff Wednesday

Smoke billows from a house in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue in Scottsbluff. Several emergency services were called to the scene Wednesday morning.
Firefighters battle structure fire in Scottsbluff Wednesday

With Wednesday's fire in close proximity to downtown Scottsbluff, emergency services were extremely quick in responding.
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative hatchery protects Jersey Shore turtles from flooding, sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News