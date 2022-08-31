Firefighters battle structure fire in Scottsbluff Wednesday

The Scottsbluff Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to scanner traffic there may have been an elderly female inside the residence. Smoke was also reported to be coming from the structure.

Gering Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded as mutual aid.

