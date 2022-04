Morrill and Lyman firefighter are battling a fire at a mobile home in the community. Crews were called to the fire early Friday afternoon.

Firefighter Ministry responded and is providing aid to the family of three displaced by the fire.

Anyone interested in providing donations can contact organizer, Carissa Schank, 308-631-9674. The Firefighter Ministry is assisting with food and hotel vouchers.

