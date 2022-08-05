Firefighters fighting blaze on West Overland

Firefighters from several departments have been battling a large fire on West Overland for at least two hours, and it appears it will be some time before it is extinguished.
Scottsbluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on West Overland after 10 p.m. on Thursday. Other departments, such as Lyman, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Minatare-Melbeta and Morrill, also have firefighters on scene.
The exact areas of the fire have been hard to ascertain but the fire was reported to have started at a ranch west of Kolt Lane and has spread to adjacent land. Residents north of West Overland and South Beltline Highway have been advised by emergency alerts to be ready to evacuate. Traffic has been blocked at Avenue V and West Overland, on Highway 92 and South Beltline West and Highway 92 and West 20th Street, as large numbers of people have been in the area to view the fire. Just before 12:30 a.m., officers were blocking trafficking at Highway 92 and Oregon Trail Road and at County Road 19 for more traffic control.
People are advised to avoid the area so as not to obstruct firefighting efforts.
Firefighters have been freeing horses and livestock in the area.