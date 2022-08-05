Firefighters fighting blaze on West Overland

Firefighters from several departments have been battling a large fire on West Overland for at least two hours, and it appears it will be some time before it is extinguished.

The exact areas of the fire have been hard to ascertain but the fire was reported to have started at a ranch west of Kolt Lane and has spread to adjacent land. Residents north of West Overland and South Beltline Highway have been advised by emergency alerts to be ready to evacuate. Traffic has been blocked at Avenue V and West Overland, on Highway 92 and South Beltline West and Highway 92 and West 20th Street, as large numbers of people have been in the area to view the fire. Just before 12:30 a.m., officers were blocking trafficking at Highway 92 and Oregon Trail Road and at County Road 19 for more traffic control.