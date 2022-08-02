Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire

Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area south of Gering.

According to a press release from the Gering Fire Department, the National Weather Service was forecasting slight chances of rain through Tuesday evening.

“While we welcome the rain, we’re remaining vigilant over the possibility of higher winds and lightning. High winds are causes for concern. It can determines a fire’s rate of spread and change its behavior quickly,” Ben Bohall, a public information officer with the Nebraska Forestry Service, said in the press release.

Bohall said the threat of lightning was most concerning since it has been determined that four lightning strikes ignited the blaze Saturday evening.

The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and the firefighters have gained 50% containment as of Tuesday afternoon. It had jumped from 13,000 acres Sunday to over 15,000 acres Monday.

“At that point, it was still spreading pretty rapidly. We hadn't quite got a hold of it,” Bohall told the Star-Herald on Tuesday. “Now, we're extending that perimeter, or the containment. We are getting a really good hold on it.

“The good news is, is we've had about 10 crews demobilize. A part of that is we're scaling back. There's kind of an end in sight. We're feeling good about that. … The other part of that is several of our divisions are starting to do mop up. That's always a good sign.”

Units from South Dakota and Wyoming are among those that demobilized after a wildfire, the Fish Fire, broke out in Wyoming.

“It’s a pretty big fire. I don't have specifics just because I've only just heard about it, but we have to be a little bit aware of Wyoming calling its folks back, too. Luckily, we're in a situation where we can work with that if that happens,” he said. “Demobilizing doesn't necessarily mean (those departments) are going to go home. It means they're going to go to their respective state and then respond to another fire.”

Bohall estimates firefighters from around 29 departments are still fighting the wildfire. He estimated 140 to 150 firefighters to be on the ground. He said an exact number of departments and firefighters is hard to ascertain because of the demobilization of some crews.

Aerial support has also scaled back with one SEAT plane with the Nebraska Forest Service and two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Nebraska National Guard still helping in the firefighting effort.

“We're thinking by the end of today (Tuesday), if keep things keep going the way they're going, we will probably will bust down to one helicopter, so those folks can go home or go back to their base. It's kind of all across the board scaling now.”

Bohall urges residents to not be alarmed if they see plumes of smoke.

“A lot of what's happening with burning is inside (the perimeter of the fire). If folks around here start seeing a little bit more smoke, that's the reason,” he said.

Bohall said the firefighters are in a good position right now.

“We're looking to the future in shutting this down and starting to scale back a little bit,” he said.

He said they are hoping to be done battling the blaze by early next week. Which is good news for balloon pilots coming in for the National Hot Air Balloon Championships and those participating in the Old West Balloon Fest.

“We’ve been in contact with (officials with the balloon championships). We want to give them an accurate perimeter of the fire,” he said. “There's a good chance it'll still be smoking. We do feel really good that by Aug. 8, we're going to have this thing pretty well under control. We're looking good right now.”

Much of the firefighting effort is now concentrated on mop-up duty.

“What our crews will do, is they'll go in and check ash piles. Make sure they're not hot anymore. Any trees that have burned, they'll go in with chainsaw crews and cut those trees down. We want to get rid of that combustible material. They will kick logs into trenches to get them out of the way and make sure they're not going to reignite things. The idea is we want to do anything we could possibly do, essentially, to prevent any fires coming from those areas,” Bohall said.

Roosevelt Public Power District is working to restore power to residences in the Carter Canyon area as well as address damaged infrastructure including downed power lines and poles. Anybody encountering a downed power line should not go near it since it may still be live. People are still urged to stay away from the area as firefighting crews continue to fight the wildfire, Bohall said in the release.

Impacted landowners are encouraged to contact the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Services Agency for information on assistance programs to help with fences, water structures, grazing lands and other issues, according to the release.