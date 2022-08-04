Firefighting operations nearing end in Carter Canyon Fire

Demobilization efforts were completed Wednesday evening as the Gering Volunteer Fire Department takes back control of the Carter Canyon Fire.

The fire remains at 85% containment, Ben Bohall, public information officer for the Nebraska Forestry Service, told the Star-Herald on Thursday.

“I would expect that to stay the same throughout the day (Thursday),” he said. “Things have been turned over to Gering Volunteer Fire Department and some other adjacent volunteer fire departments.

”Wednesday night we turned things over to Gering and a few of the other VFDs. We were establishing what their needs were. It's a priority for us to make sure that once we are leaving we are leaving them on a good note. It sounds like they had almost all the resources they really needed at this point.”

Bohall said the firefighting operation in the Carter Canyon Fire is now in the end stages.

“There aren't any significant hotspots left. What we're looking at now is primarily smoldering, and that's going to be going on for quite awhile,” he said.

Bohall said it doesn’t mean the firefighting operation is completely over.

“The idea is to maintain that perimeter, extend that perimeter and just contain (the fire),” he said.

The remaining Single Engine Air Tanker and the two Nebraska National Guard UH-60 Blackhawks have returned to their bases.

Bohall said there may be another reconnaissance flight by the Multi-Mission Aircraft to determine the scope of the remaining fire, but was unsure if or when that might be.

With the fire in its end stages, farmers and ranchers impacted by the fire may begin recovery efforts.

Impacted landowners are encouraged to contact the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Services Agency for information on assistance programs to help with fences, water structures, grazing lands and other issues, according to the Nebraska Forest Service.