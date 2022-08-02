Forecasted rain expected to help firefighting effort

Mother Nature is expected to give a helping hand to firefighters battling a wildfire in the Carter Canyon area on Tuesday.

“We are expecting a good amount of moisture today, which is great,” Ben Bohall, a public information officer with the Nebraska Forestry Service, told the Star-Herald on Tuesday. “Last I checked, we are at about a 40% chance of rain later this afternoon.

“It’s a double-edged sword, though. We’re also expecting lightning, which is how this all started. We have confirmed it was four lightning strikes (that caused the wildfire).”

Bohall said the forecast also calls for 9 to 15 mile per hour winds from the northwest that could be detrimental to the firefighting efforts.

“If we get two inches of rain, that’s great, but we also have to be cognizant of that wind,” he said. “We’re cautiously optimistic about the weather.”

The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and the firefighters have gained 30% containment. The operation is downscaling a bit.

“The good news is, is we've had about 10 crews demobilize. A part of that is we're scaling back. There's kind of an end in sight. We're feeling good about that. … The other part of that is several of our divisions are starting to do mop up. That's always a good sign,” Bohall said.

Units from South Dakota and Wyoming are among those that demobilized after a wildfire, the Fish Fire, broke out in Wyoming.

“It’s a pretty big fire. I don't have specifics just because I've only just heard about it, but we have to be a little bit aware of Wyoming calling its folks back, too. Luckily, we're in a situation where we can work with that if that happens,” he said. “Demobilizing doesn't necessarily mean (those departments) are going to go home. It means they're going to go to their respective state and then respond to another fire.”

Bohall estimates there around 29 departments still fighting the wildfire with around 140 to 150 firefighters on the ground.

Aerial support has also scaled back with one SEAT plane with the Nebraska Forest Service and two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Nebraska National Guard still helping in the firefighting effort.

“We're thinking by the end of today, if keep things keep going the way they're going, we will probably will bust down to one helicopter, so those folks can go home or go back to their base. It's kind of all across the board scaling now.”

Bohall urges residents to not be alarmed if they see plumes of smoke.

“A lot of what's happening with burning is inside (the perimeter of the fire). If folks around here start seeing a little bit more smoke, that's the reason,” he said.

Bohall said the firefighters are in a good position right now.

“We're looking to the future in shutting this down and starting to scale back a little bit,” he said.

He said they are hoping to be done battling the blaze by Aug. 8. Which is good news for balloon pilots coming in for the National Hot Air Balloon Championships and those participating in the Old West Balloon Fest.

“We’ve been in contact with (officials with the balloon championships). We want to give them an accurate perimeter of the fire,” he said. “There's a good chance, it'll still be smoking. We do feel really good that by Aug. 8, we're going to have this thing pretty well under control. We're looking good right now.”