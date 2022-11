Two adults and two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a collision Saturday near Morrill.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas told the Star-Herald that the driver of a Dodge Caravan struck a deer while traveling on Highway 26 about 5:10 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 10.

Six people occupied the vehicle and four of them, including two children, were transported to Regional West Medical Center.

The NSP did not release additional details.