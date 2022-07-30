Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers met them at the boat ramp and continued life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he was pronounced dead.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission assisted at the scene. As of presstime, the man's identity had not been released.