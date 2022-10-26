HVFD called to assist with fire in Alliance

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) was dispatched to a fire at the New Alliance grain bins in Alliance at 6:51 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

With some aid from the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD), crews were able to extinguish the fire just before noon. New Alliance is a division of Westco with facilities in Alliance, Hemingford, Bridgeport and two in Gering.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that there was a grain elevator distributor fire. Twelve members of the AVFD, along with four members of the HVFD worked together to prevent the blaze from spreading.

“We’re unsure of what happened yet; whether it was electrical or something else but there was no equipment running at the time,” said New Alliance Manager Dave Weber. “The original thought was a hot barring, but since there was nothing running, we’re assuming electrical since there are a lot of motors in that area.”

When the fire started, it caught the rubber conveyer belts located under the bins on fire and it spread in multiple directions.

“That’s the bean receiving end of things but luckily harvest is really close to done,” said Weber.

As of Thursday, there were only a small number of trucks expected to come in to wrap up the bean harvest for the season.

“The timing could not have been better. If this would have happened a couple of weeks ago, it would have been a whole different story,” Weber said. “We won’t need that equipment again until next bean harvest, so we’ll have time to get it back in working order before then. Nobody was hurt and the fire department did their thing and got the fire put out.”

On Thursday, fire department crews checked each of the 12 bins and reported that nothing else was burning and no damage was done to the beans.

The bin continued to smolder on Friday, so a company was called in with a crane to take the bin spout off of the top to prevent any damage from occurring to the beans inside.

“The plastic liner inside the spout going to that particular bin was still smoldering a bit. Instead of dumping water down in on the beans we were able to just pull that chunk of spouting down, so we didn’t damage any of the commodities,” said Weber. “It could have been a lot worse than it was. We’ll get some electricians in here to get it back up and running for next year.”

Nebraska is first in the nation for great northern bean production and second for pinto beans.

“A large part of great northern beans are grown in this area,” said Weber. “They used to say that from Alliance to the Wyoming border is where 80% of great northerns are grown, but that has changed a bit now that Canada grows some.”

“Harvest this year was good,” he added. “Acres were down a bit; yields were all over the place depending on how much water growers were able to put on their crops due to the hot and dry season. But the quality overall was exceptional, better than it’s been in a long time.”

Weber noted that exports have been steady so far this year.

“There’s been a few challenging years with exports,” said Weber, who sited political events, shipping prices and tariffs as challenges.