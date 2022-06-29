 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juvenile injured in Scottsbluff crash

One juvenile was injured during a Tuesday morning crash in Scottsbluff.

Officers from the Scottsbluff Police Department responded to the intersection of Avenue I and West 31st Street just before 9:30 a.m. A southbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Crystal Kraski, 43, of Terrytown had rear-ended a Ford Escape driven by Cheryl Brown, 56, of Scottsbluff.

Authorities said seatbelts were not in use and a juvenile passenger in the Malibu suffered minor injuries. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Lance Kite estimated that the Malibu was likely totaled in the crash.

