Juvenile injured in Scottsbluff crash

One juvenile was injured during a Tuesday morning crash in Scottsbluff.
Officers from the Scottsbluff Police Department responded to the intersection of Avenue I and West 31st Street just before 9:30 a.m. A southbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Crystal Kraski, 43, of Terrytown had rear-ended a Ford Escape driven by Cheryl Brown, 56, of Scottsbluff.
Authorities said seatbelts were not in use and a juvenile passenger in the Malibu suffered minor injuries. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Lance Kite estimated that the Malibu was likely totaled in the crash.
