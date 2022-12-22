Law enforcement agencies respond to calls of stranded vehicles, cattle during storm

Local law enforcement agencies reported few weather-related calls overnight and Thursday morning as subzero temperatures and winds continue through the Panhandle.

The region experienced life-threatening wind chills Wednesday night and early Thursday on the fringe of the broad Alberta Clipper-driven storm system invading the Midwest.

Within the Scottsbluff city limits, City Manager Kevin Spencer said that there was minimal snow accumulation, but the winds swirled snow, decreasing visibility and dropping the temperature. Spencer noted that city road crews did a good job clearing the roads during the past two snowstorms.

“In town I’m not aware of anyone struggling to get around or us helping anybody,” he told the Star-Herald.

Spencer encouraged the public to postpone travel outside of town until the temperatures increase, which is forecasted for the weekend.

Scotts Bluff County Sherriff Mark Overman said the communication center received numerous calls about cattle and vehicles stuck in the snow.

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night, the communication center received a report about a stranded vehicle on Highway 71. Overman told the Star-Herald those details were passed along to the Banner County’s sheriff office to handle.

Another report came in at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday about cows on the road at Sunflower Oil and Experiment Farm Road, east of Mitchell.

“And we had an accident of cows on the road, and they were hit by a vehicle,” Overman said. “There were no injuries reported with that one.”

At 4:36 a.m. Thursday, there was a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow, blocking the road on Canyon Drive in Gering. The Nebraska State Patrol notified the sheriff’s office, but due to the time of day, no one responded.

“There were no people in the vehicle, so we didn’t roll anyone out there at 4:30 in the morning,” Overman said. “When we got out there to check it out, (the vehicle) had been moved.”

A report of 200 missing cattle came in at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, but the livestock were located in an adjacent field and corralled back into the correct pasture.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the NSP, troopers responded to 36 motorist assists Wednesday evening across the Panhandle. By midafternoon Thursday, NSP reported on Facebook that troopers made over 350 motorist assists statewide.

“There were about 200 motorist assists statewide yesterday (Wednesday),” Thomas told the Star-Herald. “There are still some road closures in the Panhandle and we encourage everyone to check 511 for the latest closures and road conditions before attempting to travel.”

Travelers are advised to remain in the vehicle if they become stranded on the road due to the frigid temperatures and wind chills. The NSP Highway Helpline is *55 or 800-525-5555.

Spencer advised people to stay home. “I would discourage any travel right now,” he said. “While you’re pretty safe around town – the roads are in good shape – any travel outside of town I would really discourage.”

If people must travel, then Overman encouraged people to have an emergency kit in the vehicle.

“We’re out there responding to calls, but we haven’t had a significant uptick in calls,” Overman said. “If roads are closed, my suggestion to you is to have a full tank of gas, have some food, have some water and we’ll get to you when we can. We can’t go where you can’t go.”