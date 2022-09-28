 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln couple killed in Morrill County crash Tuesday

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Morrill County killed an elderly couple from Lincoln.

According to a press release from the NSP, the incident occurred just after noon on Tuesday. Joyce Glaesemann, 74, and William Glaesemann, 75, were driving westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County.

They passed a westbound semi-trailer and then attempted to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop in time and struck the back of the Subaru Forester.

The Glaesemanns died as a result of the crash. The semi’s driver, Victor Hernandez, 46, of New Mexico was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Along with the NSP, the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, Morrill County EMS, Bayard and Bridgeport fire departments and Nebraska Department of Transportation all responded to the scene of the crash.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

